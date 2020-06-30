METALLICA - Live In Bogotá 1999 Show Featuring House Camera Feed Streaming

For this week's #MetallicaMondays (June 29th), Metallica streamed their full concert from Parque Simón Bolívar in Bogotá, Colombia on May 2, 1999. The show was filmed with the house cameras, the audio was made listenable by Greg Fidelman. The original VHS tape was transferred with the help of Ally Bace, Ilana Short and Djahari Clark

The setlist was as follows:

"Breadfan"

"Master of Puppets"

"Of Wolf and Man"

"The Thing That Should Not Be"

- Guitar Doodle -

"Fuel"

"The Memory Remains"

"Bleeding Me"

- Bass/Guitar Doodle

"The Four Horsemen"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"King Nothing"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"One"

"Fight Fire With Fire"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"Creeping Death"

- Fixxxer Jam -

"Die, Die My Darling"

"Enter Sandman"

"Battery"