METALLICA - Live in Bogotá 1999 Streaming Tonight For #MetallicaMondays

Metallica: Live in Bogotá - May 2, 1999 will stream live at 8 PM, EST tonight (Monday, June 22) via YouTube or Facebook.

Says the band: "#MetallicaMondays takes a trip back to 1999! We dug through the dusty, old VHS tapes in Lars’ vault to uncover Live in Bogotá - May 2, 1999, which happens to be the first gig we played in Colombia. The gig will premiere at 5 PM, PDT / 8 PM, EDT on YouTube and Facebook. If you can’t join us tonight, don’t worry, you’ll be able to watch the show on-demand on our YouTube channel."