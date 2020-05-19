METALLICA - Live In Chicago 1983 Video Streaming

For this week's #MetallicaMondays (May 18), Metallica streamed their full concert from The Metro in Chicago, Illinois on August 12th, 1983. It features an intro by drummer Lars Ulrich. Check it out below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Jump in the Fire"

"Phantom Lord"

"No Remorse"

"Anesthesia - (Pulling Teeth)"

"Whiplash"

"Seek & Destroy"

- Guitar Solo -

"Metal Militia"

Concert footage produced and directed by Tom Hilbe, This Town Productions, West Hollywood, California.