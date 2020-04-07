METALLICA - Live In Copenhagen 2009 Streaming; Entire Show Shot By Fan-Cam, Pro-Edited

Continuing their #MetallicaMondays YouTube / Facebook series, Metallica streamed the band's July 22, 2009 show at Forum København in Copenhagen, Denmark on April 6th. It features an intro by drummer Lars Ulrich. Check out the fan-cam / pro-edited video of the entire show below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"That Was Just Your Life"

"The End of the Line"

"Creeping Death"

"Holier Than Thou"

"One"

"Broken, Beat & Scarred"

"The Four Horsemen"

"Sad But True"

"The Unforgiven"

"The Judas Kiss"

- Guitar Doodle -

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Master of Puppets"

"Damage, Inc."

- Guitar Doodle #2

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"

"Stone Cold Crazy"

"Trapped Under Ice"

"Seek & Destroy"