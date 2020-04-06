METALLICA - Live In Copenhagen 2009 Streaming Tonight For #MetallicaMonday
April 6, 2020, 10 minutes ago
Metallica have checked in with the following update:
"Tune in tonight on YouTube or Facebook to catch Live in Copenhagen - July 22, 2009 for free! Streaming starts at 8:00pm EST / 5:00 pm PST, but don’t worry if you can’t make it. The show will be on demand for you to enjoy all week!"
Tune in here tonight.
The March 30th edition of #MetallicaMondays featured pro-shot footage of the band's September 8th, 2017 show in Paris, France at AccorHotels Arena Check it out below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Hardwired"
"Atlas, Rise!"
"Seek & Destroy"
"Leper Messiah"
"The Day That Never Comes"
"Now That We’re Dead"
"Dream No More"
"For Whom the Bell Tolls"
"Halo On Fire"
- Rob & Kirk’s Doodle -
"Last Caress"
"Creeping Death"
"Moth Into Flame"
"Sad But True"
"One"
"Master of Puppets"
"Blackened"
"Nothing Else Matters"
"Enter Sandman"