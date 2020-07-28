METALLICA Live In Irvine, California 1989 Streaming - "Don't Expect Some Fancy Pro-Shot Video This Time Around!"

July 28, 2020, an hour ago

For this week's #MetallicaMondays (July 27th), Metallica streamed their full concert from at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA on September 23, 1989.

Metallica: "Don't expect some fancy pro-shot video this time around!"

The setlist was as follows:

"Blackened"
"For Whom The Bell Tolls"
"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"
"Harvester Of Sorrow" 
"The Four Horsemen" 
"The Thing That Should Not Be"
- bass solo - 
"To Live Is To Die" 
"Master Of Puppets"
"Remember Tomorrow" (bass)
"Fade To Black"
"Seek & Destroy"
"...And Justice for All"

Encore 1
"Creeping Death"
- guitar solo -
"Little Wing" / guitar solo
"Battery"

Encore 2
"The Wait"
"Last Caress"
"Am I Evil"
"Whiplash"



