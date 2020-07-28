METALLICA Live In Irvine, California 1989 Streaming - "Don't Expect Some Fancy Pro-Shot Video This Time Around!"

For this week's #MetallicaMondays (July 27th), Metallica streamed their full concert from at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA on September 23, 1989.

Metallica: "Don't expect some fancy pro-shot video this time around!"

The setlist was as follows:

"Blackened"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"The Four Horsemen"

"The Thing That Should Not Be"

- bass solo -

"To Live Is To Die"

"Master Of Puppets"

"Remember Tomorrow" (bass)

"Fade To Black"

"Seek & Destroy"

"...And Justice for All"

Encore 1

"Creeping Death"

- guitar solo -

"Little Wing" / guitar solo

"Battery"

Encore 2

"The Wait"

"Last Caress"

"Am I Evil"

"Whiplash"