METALLICA Live In Irvine, California 1989 Streaming - "Don't Expect Some Fancy Pro-Shot Video This Time Around!"
July 28, 2020, an hour ago
For this week's #MetallicaMondays (July 27th), Metallica streamed their full concert from at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA on September 23, 1989.
Metallica: "Don't expect some fancy pro-shot video this time around!"
The setlist was as follows:
"Blackened"
"For Whom The Bell Tolls"
"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"
"Harvester Of Sorrow"
"The Four Horsemen"
"The Thing That Should Not Be"
- bass solo -
"To Live Is To Die"
"Master Of Puppets"
"Remember Tomorrow" (bass)
"Fade To Black"
"Seek & Destroy"
"...And Justice for All"
Encore 1
"Creeping Death"
- guitar solo -
"Little Wing" / guitar solo
"Battery"
Encore 2
"The Wait"
"Last Caress"
"Am I Evil"
"Whiplash"