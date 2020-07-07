METALLICA - Live In Lisbon 2007 Show Featuring Video Screen Feeds Streaming

For this week's #MetallicaMondays (July 6th), Metallica streamed their full concert from Parque do Tejo in Lisbon, Portugal on June 28, 2007. The show was taken from a pair of videotapes in the Metallica vault that archived the screen feeds from this show.

The setlist was as follows:

"Creeping Death"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

- Kirk solo

"Ride The Lightning"

"Disposable Heroes"

"Just A Bullet Away" (short interlude - James only)

"Unforgiven"

"...And Justice For All"

"The Memory Remains"

"The Four Horsemen"

- Bass solo -

"Orion"

"Fade To Black"

"Master Of Puppets"

"Battery"

Encore I

"Sad But True"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"One"

"Enter Sandman"

Encore II

"Am I Evil?"

"Seek And Destroy"