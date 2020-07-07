METALLICA - Live In Lisbon 2007 Show Featuring Video Screen Feeds Streaming
July 7, 2020, 13 minutes ago
For this week's #MetallicaMondays (July 6th), Metallica streamed their full concert from Parque do Tejo in Lisbon, Portugal on June 28, 2007. The show was taken from a pair of videotapes in the Metallica vault that archived the screen feeds from this show.
The setlist was as follows:
"Creeping Death"
"For Whom The Bell Tolls"
- Kirk solo
"Ride The Lightning"
"Disposable Heroes"
"Just A Bullet Away" (short interlude - James only)
"Unforgiven"
"...And Justice For All"
"The Memory Remains"
"The Four Horsemen"
- Bass solo -
"Orion"
"Fade To Black"
"Master Of Puppets"
"Battery"
Encore I
"Sad But True"
"Nothing Else Matters"
"One"
"Enter Sandman"
Encore II
"Am I Evil?"
"Seek And Destroy"