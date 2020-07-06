METALLICA - Live In Lisbon 2007 Streaming Tonight For #MetallicaMondays

Metallica: Live in Lisbon - June 28, 2007 will stream live at 8 PM, EST tonight (Monday, July 6th) via YouTube or Facebook.

Says the band: "We kicked off our Sick Of The Studio Tour at Parque do Tejo with a set including the first performance of '...And Justice For All' since 1989, as well as a rare performance of the full version of 'Am I Evil?' The gig will premiere at 5 PM, PDT / 8 PM, EDT on YouTube and Facebook. If you can’t join us tonight, don’t worry, you’ll be able to watch the show on-demand on our YouTube channel."