METALLICA - Live In Madrid 2008 Show Featuring Video Screen Feed Streaming

For this week's #MetallicaMondays (June 22nd), Metallica streamed their full concert from the Auditorio John Lennon in Getafe, Spain on May 31st, 2008. The footage was taken from a pair of videotapes in the Metallica vault that archived the screen feeds from this show.

Setlist:

"Creeping Death"

"Fuel"

"Ride the Lightning"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

"Bleeding Me"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Devil's Dance"

"...And Justice for All"

"Fade to Black"

"Master of Puppets"

"Whiplash"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"One"

"Enter Sandman"

Encore:

"Last Caress"

"So What"

"Seek & Destroy"