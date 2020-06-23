METALLICA - Live In Madrid 2008 Show Featuring Video Screen Feed Streaming
June 23, 2020, an hour ago
For this week's #MetallicaMondays (June 22nd), Metallica streamed their full concert from the Auditorio John Lennon in Getafe, Spain on May 31st, 2008. The footage was taken from a pair of videotapes in the Metallica vault that archived the screen feeds from this show.
Setlist:
"Creeping Death"
"Fuel"
"Ride the Lightning"
"Harvester of Sorrow"
"Bleeding Me"
"Wherever I May Roam"
"Devil's Dance"
"...And Justice for All"
"Fade to Black"
"Master of Puppets"
"Whiplash"
"Nothing Else Matters"
"Sad But True"
"One"
"Enter Sandman"
Encore:
"Last Caress"
"So What"
"Seek & Destroy"