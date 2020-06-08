METALLICA - Live In Manchester 2019 Streaming Tonight For #MetallicaMondays

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"Tune in tonight on YouTube or Facebook to revisit Live in Manchester - June 18, 2019 for free! The crowd at Etihad Stadium was in for an awesome, albeit soaking wet show. Catch this WorldWired gig where loud music and raw energy cut through the pouring rain.

Streaming starts at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT, but don’t worry if you can’t make it. The show will be on demand for you to enjoy our YouTube channel! Make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel so you receive a notification when the show is about to begin."