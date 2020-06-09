METALLICA Live In Manchester 2019 Torrential Downpour Show Streaming (Video)

For this week's #MetallicaMondays (June 8th), Metallica streamed their full concert from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on June 18th, 2019. It features an intro by bassist Rob Trujillo

The setlist was as follows:

"Hardwired"

"The Memory Remains"

"Disposable Heroes"

"The God That Failed"

"The Unforgiven"

"Here Comes Revenge"

- The Guitar’s Out Of Tune -

"Moth Into Flame"

- Metallica Family Speech -

"Sad But True"

- Rain Starts Falling -

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

- Rob And Kirk Doodle (I Wanna Be Adored) -

- Orion Bass Solo -

"St. Anger"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Creeping Death"

"Seek And Destroy"

Encore

"Lords Of Summer"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"