METALLICA - Live In Melbourne 2013 Show Streaming (Video)

For this week's #MetallicaMondays (June 15th), Metallica streamed their full concert from the Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia on June on March 1st, 2013. It features an intro by bassist Lars Ulrich.

The setlist was as follows:

"Hit the Lights"

"Master of Puppets"

"The Four Horsemen"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

- Guitar Doodle -

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Leper Messiah"

"My Friend of Misery"

"Sad But True"

- Bass Doodle -

"Fade to Black"

"All Nightmare Long"

"One"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Blackened"

- Guitar Doodle #2 -

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"

"Creeping Death"

"Damage, Inc."

"Seek & Destroy"