METALLICA Live In Mountain View 1994 Show Featuring Kill 'Em All / Ride The Lightning Medley Streaming

For this week's #MetallicaMondays (July 13th), Metallica streamed their full concert from the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, CA on July 22, 1994. The show was taken from two dusty old VHS tapes from Lars Ulrich's basement. Filmed by the house cameras, audio made listenable by Greg Fidelman. Audio recorded by the Metallica Crew off the soundboard.

The setlist was as follows:

"Breadfan"

"Master of Puppets" (short version)

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"The God That Failed"

Kill / Ride Medley - "Ride the Lightning" / "No Remorse" / "The Four Horsemen" / "Phantom Lord" / "Fight Fire With Fire"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Disposable Heroes"

Seek & Destroy"

- guitar solo -

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Creeping Death"

- bass solo -

"Fade to Black"

"Whiplash"

"Sad But True"

"One"

"Enter Sandman"

"So What"