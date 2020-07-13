METALLICA - Live In Mountain View 1994 Streaming Tonight For #MetallicaMondays

Live in Mountain View, CA - July 22, 1994 will stream live at 8 PM, EST tonight (Monday, July 13th) via YouTube or Facebook.

Says the band: "This show finds us at home in the Bay Area, in the middle of a summer tour of amphitheaters across the US, or as we like to call it... some SUMMER SHIT. The gig will premiere at 5 PM, PDT / 8 PM, EDT on YouTube and Facebook. If you can’t join us tonight, don’t worry, you’ll be able to watch the show on-demand on our YouTube channel."