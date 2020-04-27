METALLICA Live In Muskegon 1991 Streaming Tonight For #MetallicaMondays

April 27, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal metallica

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"Tune in tonight on YouTube or Facebook to catch Live In Muskegon, Michigan - November 1, 1991 for free! We had to dig through our VHS archive for this one. Get ready for a raw, grainy set from the beginning of the never ending Black Album tour.

"Streaming starts at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT, but don’t worry if you can’t make it. The show will be on demand for you to enjoy all week! Make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel to receive a notification when the show is about to begin."



