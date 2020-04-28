METALLICA - Live In Muskegon, Michigan; Pro-Shot Video Available

Continuing their #MetallicaMondays on YouTube / Facebook series, Metallica streamed the band's November 1, 1991 show at L.C. Walker Arena in Munich, Germany on April 27th. It features an intro by drummer Lars Ulrich. Check out the pro-shot video below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Enter Sandman"

"Creeping Death"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Sad But True"

- Bass Solo -

"Holier Than Thou"

"The Unforgiven"

Justice Medley

- Drum Solo -

- Guitar Solo -

"The Four Horsemen"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Fade to Black"

"Whiplash"

Encore Jam

"Master of Puppets"

"Seek & Destroy"

"One"

"Last Caress"

"Am I Evil?"

"Battery"