METALLICA - Live In Salt Lake City 1997 House Camera Video Streaming

For this week's #MetallicaMondays (June 1st), Metallica streamed their full concert from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on January 2, 1997. Check it out below.

"Taken from a dusty old VHS tape from the Metallica vault, the show was filmed by the house cameras. Audio includes two soundboard sources; the second, superior source doesn't kick in until 2/3 of the way through "Whiplash". Additional audience recorded audio taped by some sneaky Metallifux. Audio made listenable by Greg Fidelman. VHS tape transferred with the help of Ally Bace, Ilana Short, and Djahari Clark."

The setlist was as follows:

"So What"

"Creeping Death"

"Sad But True"

"Ain't My Bitch"

"Whiplash"

"King Nothing"

"One"

"Wasting My Hate"

- bass / guitar solos -

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Until It Sleeps"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Fade to Black"

"Seek & Destroy" / "Fight Fire With Fire"

Encore:

"Last Caress"

"Master of Puppets"

"Enter Sandman"

Encore 2:

"Am I Evil?"

"Motorbreath"