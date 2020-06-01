METALLICA - Live In Salt Lake City 1997 Streaming Tonight For #MetallicaMondays

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"Tune in tonight on YouTube or Facebook to revisit Live in Salt Lake City - January 2, 1997 for free! We’ll be rewinding 23 years, for the seventh stop on the North American leg of the Poor Touring Me tour. The set includes a few songs off Load that haven’t seen a live crowd too many times in the last two decades, so fans of that album will not want to miss it!

Streaming starts at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT, but don’t worry if you can’t make it. The show will be on demand for you to enjoy our YouTube channel! Make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel so you receive a notification when the show is about to begin."