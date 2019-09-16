METALLICA - Live Nation GSA Presents Band With "Sold Out" Award

Metallica has been selling out arenas and stadiums across the world during its WorldWired tour, which launched in 2016, reports Pollstar. Germany, Switzerland and Austria are no exception: all 15 concerts in those countries, six stadiums and nine arenas, sold out completely.

The GSA shows sold 486,130 tickets, grossing more than €42 million. To honor this success, Live Nation GSA recently presented Metallica with a Sold Out Award.

Pictured above, from left: James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Andre Lieberberg (President/ Managing Director Live Nation GSA), Lars Ulrich, Matt Schwarz (COO/Managing Director Live Nation GSA), Robert Trujillo, Carrie McNamara (Assistant to COO Live Nation GSA)

While the statistics speak for themselves, Pollstar reached out to Andre Lieberberg, president and managing director of Live Nation GSA, to find out what the vibe was like at the venues. “It was a treat,” he said, “rarely had a tour of this size and scope where the vibe was as calm and professional.”

Live Nation GSA COO & MD Matt Schwarz added, “there are no surprises when you deal with Tony [DiCioccio] and the entire team, Metallica on tour is a well-oiled machine and always a real pleasure to work with.

“We are more than happy with the 15 sold out shows total in GSA, 9 arenas and 6 stadiums with a total attendance of 486,130. The unique 360° in-the-round production in the arenas set venue attendance records, and the band produced a mind-blowing experience in this special configuration with a stunning production. Fortunately, we did not have any major weather issues on the outdoor leg, Metallica fans left the stadiums with a smile on their faces rain or shine.”

Read more at Pollstar.

Pro-shot video of Metallica performing "The God That Failed" at Estádio do Restelo in Lisbon, Portugal on May 1 can be seen below: