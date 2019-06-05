METALLICA - London Extravaganza To Include Photo Exhibition, Pop-Up Shop, And More

Kerrang! has announced a collaboration with House Of Vans to bring a one of kind, one stop shop Metallica spectacle to London to coincide with the band’s Kerrang! Award nomination and their forthcoming Twickenham show.

The extravaganza will include an epic photo exhibition which will not only display never before seen photos from photographer Tom Barnes’ exclusive shoot, it’ll also showcase the birth of the band as seen through the pages of Kerrang! in an unparalleled celebration of the period between 1982 and 1989. Named Hardwired… And Early Dayz, the exhibition will run from June 18 for a month and gives a never before seen insight into one of the greatest bands of all time.

This unique smorgasbord of Metallica goodness also includes the UK Premiere of Murder In The Front Row, the “uncensored and boisterous” documentary of The Bay Area Thrash scene. Exact date is TBC.

House Of Vans will also be hosting an exclusive Metallica pop-up shop on June 19 and 20 in celebration of Metallica’s World Wired Tour, which makes its London stop at Twickenham Stadium on the 20th. Not only can revellers beat the stadium queues, they can also buy exclusive merch that isn’t available at the show itself.

Attendees can also watch a screening of a live recording of Metallica’s intimate House Of Vans set from 2016, drink the band’s signature beverage Enter Night Beer, and enjoy listening to a plethora of fan-voted Metallica tunes in the process.

Metallica's James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight, Wednesday, June 5. In addition to the legendary rockers, Canadian country artist Tenille Arts will perform "O Canada" ahead of Wednesday's game in honor of the Toronto Raptors, who are tied 1-1 with the Golden State Warriors in the best-of-seven series.

Metallica performs next on June 8th at Slane Castle in Meath, Ireland. The band's tour schedule can be found here.