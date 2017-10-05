METALLICA - London Pop-Up Shop To Open October 18th

Ahead of the band’s two sold out shows at the O2 Arena in London, England (October 22nd, 24th), Metallica will open a pop-up shop on October 18th. The shop, located at 45 Charlotte Road, will be open until October 23rd. Store hours are 12 noon - 8 PM daily, with the shop closing on the final day at 6 PM.

England! Visit the #MetallicaPopUpShop in London in two weeks! Oct 18 through Oct 23 from 12.00 to 18.00 at 45 Charlotte Road, London. pic.twitter.com/f8TNQ0hbio — Metallica (@Metallica) October 5, 2017



Remaining dates on Metallica's 2017 WorldWired Tour are as listed below:

October

22 - London, England - The O2 Arena (Sold Out)

24 - London, England - The O2 Arena (Sold Out)

26 - Glasgow, Scotland - The SSE Hydro (Sold Out)

28 - Manchester, England - Manchester Arena (Sold Out)

30 - Birmingham, England - Genting Arena (Sold Out)

November

1 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis (Sold Out)

3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis (Sold Out)