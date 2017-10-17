METALLICA - London’s Selfridges To Unveil Exclusive Clothing / Accessories Collection; Photo Slideshow Available

Hypebeast reports that London’s Selfridges is set to unveil its latest exclusive collection. This time working with Metallica, the store is set to release a capsule designed by Justin O’Shea and the rest of the creative team behind his luxury streetwear label SSS World Corp.

The collection includes outerwear, sweaters, hats, socks and accessories, with Metallica’s iconic logo font also being applied to the word “London” and to the Selfridges logo. The capsule has been heavily influenced by pieces from the band’s archive, with Metallica merch being some of the most recognizable in the world.

Read more and check out a photo slideshow at Hypebeast.com.

Reminder: Ahead of the band’s two sold out shows at the O2 Arena in London, England (October 22nd, 24th), Metallica will open a pop-up shop on October 18th. The shop, located at 45 Charlotte Road, will be open until October 23rd. Store hours are 12 noon - 8 PM daily, with the shop closing on the final day at 6 PM.

England! Visit the #MetallicaPopUpShop in London in two weeks! Oct 18 through Oct 23 from 12.00 to 18.00 at 45 Charlotte Road, London. pic.twitter.com/f8TNQ0hbio — Metallica (@Metallica) October 5, 2017

Remaining dates on Metallica's 2017 WorldWired Tour are as listed below:

October

22 - London, England - The O2 Arena (Sold Out)

24 - London, England - The O2 Arena (Sold Out)

26 - Glasgow, Scotland - The SSE Hydro (Sold Out)

28 - Manchester, England - Manchester Arena (Sold Out)

30 - Birmingham, England - Genting Arena (Sold Out)

November

1 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis (Sold Out)

3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis (Sold Out)