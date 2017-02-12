METALLICA Lose Grammy For “Best Rock Song” To DAVID BOWIE

Earlier tonight at the 59th annual Grammy Awards show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, David Bowie beat out Metallica in the category of “Best Rock Song” with his track “Blackstar”.

The nominees for “Best Rock Song” were:

“Blackstar” - David Bowie - Winner

“Burn The Witch” - Radiohead

“Hardwired” - Metallica

“Heathens” - Twenty One Pilots

“My Name Is Human” - Rich Meyer

On January 10th 2016, two days after his 69th birthday and the release of the Blackstar album, Bowie died from liver cancer in his New York City apartment.

Later this evening, Lady Gaga will take the stage at the Grammy Awards for a duet performance with Metallica of the track “Moth Into Flame” from Metallica’s new album Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.