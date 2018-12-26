METALLICA - Lost In Vegas React To "Blackened" On Christmas - "Maybe I'm A Little Drunk And Biased, But I Understand Why They're One Of The Greats"

For the Lost In Vegas legion of metal fans, check out Ryan and George's unbiased Christmas reaction to the Metallica classic, "Blackened".

Metallica have checked in with a very simple Christmas message for their fans:

"Log in to get your 30 Years Of Justice free download."

The link takes you to Metallica.com where you can register to become a Fifth Member and pick up your free download.

Metallica performs next on January 16th at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell event at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August 2019, can be found at this location.