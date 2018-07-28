METALLICA - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Fade To Black" - "They're The Reference Point, The Gold Standard""

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. In the video below, the dynamic duo dissect Metallica's "Fade To Black" from Ride The Lightning.

Earlier this year, Lost In Vegas took on Metallica's "Spit Out The Bone", from the band's 2016 album Hardwired... To Self-Destruct.