METALLICA - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Master Of Puppets"; "Off The Bat, This Is Just Raw Energy Filled Destruction..."

The gentlemen at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have tackled Metallica's "Master Of Puppets" for their growing legion of metal followers. Check out their unbiased reaction to the song below.

David Ellefson recently shared the Lost In Vegas channel's reaction to "Holy Wars... The Punishment Due" via his official Facebook page:

Ellefson: "Metal, the international language. And, for the record, it is always the last song of the night."

Metallica has announced that they will reissue their third album, Master Of Puppets on November 10th on their own Blackened Recordings. A previously unreleased demo version of "Master Of Puppets", recorded in June 1985, is available below.

Master Of Puppets has been remastered for the most advanced sound quality and will be available in various digital and physical configurations. The reissue is available for preorder beginning today at Metallica.com where fans can see the full package details and tracklisting. Those who preorder the standard album will receive an instant download of “Disposable Heroes (Remastered)". Those who preorder the expanded or deluxe editions will receive an instant download of "Disposable Heroes (Remastered)" and "The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986)".





Master Of Puppets was originally released on March 3rd, 1986, on Elektra Records and went on to become the first Metallica album to be certified Platinum by the RIAA. The album has been certified 6x Platinum in the United States and has sold over 10 million copies worldwide. In 2016, the album became the first metal album to be added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress, an honor granted to works deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant".

Watch James Hetfield unbox the deluxe set:

“Disposable Heroes” (Remastered):

“The Thing That Should Not Be” (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986):