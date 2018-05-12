METALLICA Make Surprise Donation Of €25,000 To Veikko And Lahja Hursti Charitable Trust In Finland

According to Yle.fi, Metallica has donated €25,000 to the Veikko And Lahja Hursti Charitable Trust, an organisation in Finland that arranges food and events for the needy. The gift came as a complete surprise to Heikki Hursti, the head of the charity.

The donation is part of the band's All Within My Hands Foundation, started in early 2017, which is dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting local services. The group has donated to charities such as food banks and children's helplines in every European city they have visited on tour.

Hursti said that when Metallica learned they would be playing in Finland, they started looking for a suitable organisation to support.

"They got our contact information somehow and told us they wanted to make a donation," Hursti said.

Hursti says he first learned about the band's plans two weeks ago.

"It totally came out of the blue," he said.

He says his trust will use the 25,000 euros to help support its everyday operations.

Last year Metallica announced the formation of All Within My Hands, their foundation that aims to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported them for so many years, as well as encourage participation from fans and friends and facilitate volunteerism among the Metallica family. With that in mind, Metallica announced their first day of service on Wednesday, May 23rd, inviting Metallica fans across the United States to volunteer for a day at the community food banks the band supported during last summer's North American tour.

In cooperation with Feeding America Metallica made contributions to their local partners in each city they performed in during the 2017 stadium tour. With the aim of continuing to support the fight against hunger, Metallica is encouraging fans to give a few hours of their time on May 23rd to make a difference. Check the list below to find participating food banks and more information about how to sign up to pitch in that day. Each registered volunteer on May 23rd will receive a special All Within My Hands t-shirt commemorating Metallica's first united day of service. Please note that space is limited and fans must register. Unfortunately walk-ins will not be accepted.

For those who do not live near one of the food banks listed on the site or are unavailable on this day, the band encourage visiting Feeding America to find a local food bank in their community.

For more information and a list of participating food banks, please visit metallica.com and allwithinmyhands.org.