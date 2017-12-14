METALLICA Manager PETER MENSCH - "You May Not Be THE ROLLING STONES Yet, But You've Got 20 More Years To Get There"

In a new interview with Music Week, Metallica manager Peter Mensch discusses how the position in which Metallica find themselves at the end of 2017 is an incredibly enviable one to be in.

“If you’re Metallica and you tour around and killed it at The O2, and broke the house record, and you got more shows to play and more plans and more music to make and James Hetfield writes a riff every time he picks up a guitar, you’ve got to feel pretty good about yourself,” said the manager. “And you survived it, you’re looking around and you’re on the top of your mountain. There’s nobody else up there, you’re up there with the U2s of the world or whatever. You may not be The Rolling Stones yet, but you’ve got 20 more years to get there.”

According to Pollstar, Peter Mensch will be the star in ILMC’s traditional Breakfast Meeting at London’s Royal Garden Hotel, March 9th. He will be answering questions posed by another manager legend, Ed Bicknell, who has been moderating the Breakfast Meeting since it launched 15 years ago. Conference organizers around ILMC head Greg Parmley have announced further program details for the 30th edition.

Mensch also manages Red Hot Chili Peppers and Muse, and has worked with Aerosmith managers Steve Leber and David Krebs for AC/DC, Scorpions, Def Leppard and Michael Schenker.