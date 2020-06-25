METALLICA - "Master Of Puppets" Reigns Supreme As Band's Best Song, Voted By Fans

Late last month, Metallica launched #SomeKindOfBracket, challenging fans to select their favourite Metallica song. The results are now in.

Says Metallica: The people have spoken and single song stands alone above the rest. Your champion is ~ drum roll please ~ 'MASTER OF PUPPETS'! Along the way it defeated 'Dyers Eve', 'Atlas, Rise!', 'Ride The Lightning', 'Sad But True', 'Fade To Black', and 'One' in head to head match-ups... no wonder that thing is in the Library of Congress! Thanks for playing along with us!"

