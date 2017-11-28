METALLICA, MASTODON, MESHUGGAH, AUGUST BURNS RED, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, CHRIS CORNELL Among Nominees For 60th Grammy Awards

Nominations have been announced for the 60th Grammy Awards, with the ceremony scheduled to air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 28th on CBS. The nominations in the rock and metal categories are listed below:

Best Rock Performance:

“You Want It Darker” - Leonard Cohen

“The Promise” - Chris Cornell

“Run” - Foo Fighters

“No Good” - Kaleo

“Go To War” - Nothing More

Best Metal Performance:

“Invisible Enemy” - August Burns Red

“Black Hoodie” - Body Count

“Forever” - Code Orange

“Sultan’s Curse” - Mastodon

“Clockworks” - Meshuggah

Best Rock Song:

“Atlas, Rise!” - James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Blood In The Cut” - JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)

“Go To War” - Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)

“Run” - Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

“The Stage” - Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

Best Rock Album:

Emperor Of Sand - Mastodon

Hardwired…To Self-Destruct - Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves - Nothing More

Villains - Queens Of The Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding - The War On Drugs

For a full list of nominees, visit Grammy.com.