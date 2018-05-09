METALLICA – MICHAEL MONROE Joins Band Onstage At Helsinki Concert; Video

Michael Monroe (Hanoi Rocks) joined Metallica’s Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett on stage tonight during their show at Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland to perform Monroe’s solo song “Dead, Jail Or Rock ‘N’ Roll”.

In the clip below, Metallica's Rob Trujillo and Kirk Hammett play ABBA's smash hit "Dancing Queen" during the band's May 7th show at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden.

Metallica performed the Hardwired... To Self-Destruct album track "Spit Out The Bone" during their May 5th concert in Stockholm. Professionally-filmed video can be seen below: