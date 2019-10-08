METALLICA - More Details Revealed For KIRK HAMMETT's ESP Sparkle Ouija Collection; Video

ESP have released more details for Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett's Sparkle Ouija Collection.

Says ESP: "It was around 1990 that Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett first approached us at ESP with the idea of a guitar that made use of graphic elements from Hasbro’s classic Ouija mystical board game. Back then, before the age of digital cameras and Internet communication, creating a guitar like this took some ingenuity. We got a Ouija board, and used a combination of a copy machine and a pair of scissors to properly position the art elements on the guitar’s body. We faxed the result to our ESP Custom Shop in Japan, and the rest is history: the Ouija guitar became one of the most well-known and coveted signature models in ESP history.

The first version of the guitar was a one-off custom model for Kirk’s use only. It wasn’t until 2010 that we acquired the rights to sell the Ouija guitar to the public. Since then, ESP has done several special limited-edition versions of the Ouija guitar, and for 2019, we bring two more models in both ESP and LTD versions: Purple Sparkle and Red Sparkle with the classic Ouija Board graphic in gold. As another limited edition guitar with the level of desirability and rarity to make it an instant collector’s item, our advice for people who’d like to own one of the new Ouija models: get yours today, because tomorrow may be too late.

For complete details, visit hespguitars.com/ouija, and watch the video below: