METALLICA – More Limited Concert Posters From American WorldWired Tour Available Thursday

The official screen printed concert posters from every stop on the second leg of the North American WorldWired Tour go on sale this week.

These seven posters featuring artwork by Ames Bros (St. Louis, Newton, Dallas), Dayne Henry (Denver), Maxx (Houston), and Munk One (San Antonio, Chicago) will be available this Thursday, June 22nd at 1 PM PDT. Head to the Met Store Thursday to purchase the posters.

"The band can still pretty much fall apart at any moment," says Metallica frontman James Hetfield in a brand new feature with Kory Grow of Rolling Stone. "But we don't want that. We know too much now. It's come with time and growing up together, going through tons of shit together and possibly maturing. I know that's a strange word in this business, but we care too much. We know where all the nuclear buttons are with each other, but we don't push 'em. We love what we do, and we want to keep it going."

To read the complete interview, click here.

The pro-shot clip below, filmed on June 14th, features Metallica performing "Sad But True" at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

Metallica’s upcoming WorldWired live dates are as follows:

July

5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^

7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^

9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^

12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^

14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete

16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira

# With Local H