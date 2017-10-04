METALLICA - More Official Screen Printed North American WorldWired Tour Posters On Sale Starting October 5th

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"The wait is over! The official screen printed concert posters from every stop on the fourth leg of the North American WorldWired Tour go on sale this week!

These seven posters featuring artwork by Maxx (Pasadena), Ames Bros (Phoenix, Seattle, San Francisco, Vancouver, Edmonton), and Munk One (San Diego) will be available this Thursday, October 5th at 1:00 PM PDT.

We have a limited number available, so mark your calendars and be in the Met Store at 1:00 PM PDT on Thursday, October 5th to get yours while you can!"

Remaining dates on Metallica's 2017 WorldWired Tour are as listed below:

October

22 - London, England - The O2 Arena (Sold Out)

24 - London, England - The O2 Arena (Sold Out)

26 - Glasgow, Scotland - The SSE Hydro (Sold Out)

28 - Manchester, England - Manchester Arena (Sold Out)

30 - Birmingham, England - Genting Arena (Sold Out)

November

1 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis (Sold Out)

3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis (Sold Out)