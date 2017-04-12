METALLICA - “Moth Into Flame” Pro-Shot Video From Santiago, Chile

Metallica performed the Hardwired… To Self-Destruct album track, “Moth Into Flame”, on April 1st in Santiago, Chile. Pro-shot video of the performance can be seen below:

Metallica performed at Lollapalooza Argentina in Buenos Aires, Argentina on March 31st. Pro-shot video of the band’s performance of “One” can be seen below:

Metallica’s next concert is scheduled for May 10th a M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The band’s complete live schedule can be found at this location.