METALLICA Mourns Death Of Music For Nations Founder MARTIN HOOKER

"We were deeply saddened to hear that Martin Hooker, the man who formed Music For Nations - our first UK record label - back in 1983, had passed," reads a statement from Metallica.

"Thanks to Martin’s unwavering support, Kill 'Em All, Ride The Lightning and Master Of Puppets all went gold in the UK, and just as importantly, he and MFN helped make England a warm and welcoming place for us at a vital time in our career. Thank you for the love, support and memories Martin, rest in peace."

In the video below, filmed in 2012, Martin Hooker talks about signing Twisted Sister, establishing the Music For Nations label, and inking a deal with Metallica.