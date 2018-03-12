METALLICA Named 'Rock Artist Of The Year' At 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Metallica won big at the fifth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards last night (March 11th). The band took home the award for 'Rock Artist Of The Year'.

The rock legends were nominated alongside Foo Fighters, Highly Suspect, Papa Roach, and Royal Blood.

Metallica released their latest album, Hardwired... To Self-Destruct, at the end of 2016. The record is the iconic band's tenth, and was nominated for a Grammy Award.