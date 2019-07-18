METALLICA - New Jigsaw Puzzles On The Way From Zee Productions
The iconic art of some of metal's most influential and highly regarded albums will be presented in puzzle form this September.
Zee Productions will release the first four classic Metallica album covers as 500 piece jigsaws: Kill 'Em Al", Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets and ...And Justice For All.
All puzzles come in a vinyl box set sized box, that will fit alongside your vinyl record collection. Pre-order here.