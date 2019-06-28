METALLICA - New KIRK HAMMETT Universal Monsters Funko Pop! Figures Available Exclusively At Royal Ontario Museum Exhibition

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett will bring the "It’s Alive! Classic Horror And Sci-Fi Art From The Kirk Hammett Collection" to the Royal Ontario Museum next month. The exhibit will run from July 13 to January 5th, 2020. Complete details here.

Hammett has partnered with Funko for two new figures in the Pop! line, which see him reimagined as Frankenstein’s Monster and The Creature From The Black Lagoon. The figures will not be available online.

Says Funko: "These are not going to be available online, and they will not be at the Royal Ontario Museum until July 13, 2019 with limited inventory.

They are being sold exclusively as part of the It's Alive exhibit, and limited to one per person. Pop! will only be available for sale in ROMStore starting on Member Preview day, July 12th and public opening July 13th onwards. ROM Member discount will apply."



