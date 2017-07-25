METALLICA - New Pro-Shot Video From Toronto And Montreal Streaming

Professionally filmed video of Metallica performing “Motorbreath” at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montréal, Québec on July 19th, and “Sad But True” at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario on July 1st is available for streaming below:

Upcoming Metallica North American tour dates are listed below. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.

July

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira

Limited edition Metallica concert posters will go on sale this Thursday, July 27th at 1 PM, PDT via Metallica.com.

The official screen printed concert posters from every stop on the third leg of the North American WorldWired Tour. These seven posters featuring artwork by Jeff Soto (Orlando, Montréal), Mark 5 (Miami), Munk One (Atlanta), Ames Bros (Detroit, Québec City), and Acorn (Toronto).

“We have a limited number available, so mark your calendars and be in the Met Store at 1 PM, PDT on Thursday, July 27th to get yours while you can!”

* Posters are exclusive to Fifth Members. Limit one (1) of each product per customer.