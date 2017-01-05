METALLICA - New Song "Atlas, Rise!" Covered Using JAMES HETFIELD's Laugh

Another fine example of present day technology being used for the power of good, YouTube user Lars Von Retreiver has created a "cover" of Metallica's new song "Atlas, Rise!" using frontman James Hetfield's laugh. Check it out below.

The clip below, filmed on November 17th, 2016, features Metallica recording their first ever BBC radio session at the world famous BBC Maida Vale studios. Includes five tracks and interviews, as James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich speak with BBC Radio 1’s Rock Show host Daniel P Carter.

Tracks performed during the session were “Atlas, Rise!”, “Moth Into Flame”, “Harvester Of Sorrow”, “Hardwired”, and “Enter Sandman”.