METALLICA - North American Tour Schedule To Be Revealed On Monday

On February 10th, Metallica and Live Nation posted the same seven second clip on Twitter featuring the word "Monday", hinting that the rumours of Metallica teaming up with Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat for a North American tour are true. The clip was also shared by Montreal-based concert promoter Evenko and appeared on various Live Nation Facebook pages for specific Canadian and American markets. Therefore, watch this space on Monday, February 13th for the official announcement.

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"Thank you Copenhagen!! It’s been an amazing week and we can’t wait to come back! A huge thanks to all of you who traveled to Denmark, keep watching here as all the details of a full European tour this fall will be announced before the end of the month."

Fan-filmed video of the band's final of three shows in Copenhagen, Denmark on February 9th can be viewed below

Catch Metallica live in concert at the following shows:

February

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The 59th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Citi Sound Vault at Hollywood Palladium

March

1 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

3 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

5 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

25 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza at Interlagos Racetrack

31 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza at Hippodrome San Isidro

April

1 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza at Parque O’Higgins

May

21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range at Mapfre Stadium