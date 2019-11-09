METALLICA - "Now That We're Dead" HQ Live Performance Video From Tartu, Estonia Posted

Metallica performed at Raadi Airfield in Tartu, Estonia this year on July 18th. Check out pro-shot video of the band performing "Now That We're Dead" on the night below.

Metallica's next schedule live performance is on March 28, 2020 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.

Metallica have donated $100,000 to help wildfire relief efforts in the state of California via their non-profit foundation, All Within My Hands. A message from Metallica follows:

"Sadly, for the third year in a row, communities we have called home throughout the state of California are again experiencing the tragedy left in the wake of wildfires.

"All Within My Hands would like to lend support to those affected in both Northern and Southern California by donating $100,000 to assist in relief, $50,000 to the Sonoma County Resilience Fund - created by the Community Foundation Sonoma County - and $50,000 to the Wildfire Relief Fund - created by the California Community Foundation.

"Both organizations are dedicated to long-term recovery efforts, helping residents resume normal lives as they get back on their feet after the devastation of these firestorms. We would also like to encourage you to join us in supporting those in need as well as the first responders who have been working tirelessly to keep Californians safe. Whether you are able to contribute money, non-perishable food, clothing and other supplies, or your time by volunteering or providing temporary housing, every bit helps.

"Donate to the Sonoma County Resilience Fund or to the Wildfire Relief Fund."