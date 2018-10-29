METALLICA - October 2017 Pro-Shot Video Of "ManUnkind" Live In Manchester Posted
October 29, 2018, an hour ago
Metallica have posted pro-shot live footage of "ManUnkind" from October 28th, 2017 performed at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Check it out below.
Metallica continue to roll out the videos from their WorldWired Tour as well – this time it’s “Holier Than Thou” a track off their 1991 self-titled album, known as the Black Album, from State College, PA at Bryce Jordan Center from October 20th.
Metallica recently checked in with the following announcement:
"We promised we would be back and it’s the return of the European summer vacation! Beginning May 1st, 2019... 25 cities, 20 countries, black tickets, enhanced experiences, free albums and downloads, and more!
Fan Club presales begin tomorrow, Tuesday, September 25 at 10:00 am CET for Legacy Members and 11:00 as CET for Fifth Members. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting at 10:00 am local time on Friday, September 28th."
Dates are as follows:
May
1 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estádio do Restelo
3 - Madrid, Spain - Valdebebas
5 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
8 - Milan, Italy - SNAI San Siro Hippodrome
10 - Zürich, Switzerland - Letzigrund
12 - Paris, France - Stade de France
June
8 - Dublin, Ireland - Slane Castle
11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena
13 - Köln, Germany - RheinEnergieStadion
16 - Brussels, Belgium - Koning Boudewijnstadion
18 - Manchester, England - Etihad Stadium
20 - London, England - Twickenham Stadium
July
6 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
9 - Göteborg, Sweden - Ullevi
11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Telia Parken
13 - Trondheim, Norway - Granåsen
16 - Hämeenlinna, Finland - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto
18 - Tartu, Estonia - Raadi Airfield
21 - Moscow, Russia - Luzhniki Stadium
August
14 - Bucharest, Romania - Arena Națională
16 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion
18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany
21 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
23 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion
25 - Mannheim, Germany - Palastzelt Maimarktgelände