METALLICA Offer Chance To Win One-Of-A-Kind Memorabilia From "7th Annual Metallica Night With The San Francisco Giants"

Attention Metallica collectors. The band have checked in with the following message:

"Friday was the 7th Annual Metallica Night with the San Francisco Giants and we made sure to bring home some unique souvenirs for you!

"Enter to win the Metallica autographed ESP Signature Series guitar played by James Hetfield OR Kirk Hammett during the National Anthem before San Francisco Giants game on Metallica Night!

"$10 = 1 entry and proceeds go directly to All Within My Hands and the organizations supported by the AWMH Foundation. Sweepstakes ends Sunday, May 5th at 12:00 midnight ET.

Enter the sweepstakes.

"As an honorary member of the Giants grounds crew, James Hetfield stole second base during Metallica Night, brought it back for the band to sign, and now it could be yours! As with all our AWMH Auctions, proceeds go directly to the Foundation and help All Within My Hands support communities in need. Auction ends Friday, May 3 at 10 PM, ET.

Bid now.

"Finally, the San Francisco Giants and Major League baseball are hosting their own auction where you can bid on Metallica autographed jerseys, baseballs, and bats. Auction ends May 5 at 10 PM, ET and benefits the Giants Community Fund, the team’s own nonprofit organization that uses baseball as a forum to encourage underserved youth and their families to live healthy, productive lives.

Bid now.