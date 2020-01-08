METALLICA Offering 20% Off Logo Merch; Special Deals Announced For January

Metallica are offering 20% off all logo merch and have announced deals for January:

"All month long we’ll be featuring a few products each week for 40% off! Check back every Monday to see what’s new."

Check out the band's online shop here.

Metallica finished 2019 on a high note with some big news they revealed via Twitter. Check out the post below.

ONE. BILLION. STREAMS. 1,026 decades of Metallica music was streamed in 2019! Unreal! Thanks to the most dedicated fans in the world... you all are incredible! pic.twitter.com/8PBUNnnl19

— Metallica (@Metallica) 31. Dezember 2019







Metallica has compiled a list of their Top 25 live pro-shot videos of 2019 on YouTube. Check out the playlist here. A few entries from the list are available below.

Metallica's next scheduled live performance is on March 28 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.