METALLICA Offering 20% Off Logo Merch; Special Deals Announced For January

January 8, 2020, 2 hours ago

Metallica are offering 20% off all logo merch and have announced deals for January:

"All month long we’ll be featuring a few products each week for 40% off! Check back every Monday to see what’s new."

Check out the band's online shop here.

Metallica finished 2019 on a high note with some big news they revealed via Twitter. Check out the post below.

 


Metallica has compiled a list of their Top 25 live pro-shot videos of 2019 on YouTube. Check out the playlist here. A few entries from the list are available below.

Metallica's next scheduled live performance is on March 28 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.



