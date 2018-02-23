METALLICA - Official Screen Printed Concert Posters From Leg 3 Of European WorldWired Tour On Sale March 1st

"Now that we’ve settled in at home, we’re reflecting back on what a blast we had kicking off WorldWired 2018 in Europe," says Metallica. "We want to thank everyone who came out to those eight shows (Madrid even broke WiZink Center’s attendance record!) and helped us raise money for some very worthy local organizations.

"The official screen printed concert posters from every stop on the third leg of the European WorldWired Tour go on sale this week! These eight posters featuring artwork by Ken Taylor (Lisbon & Turin), Acorn (Madrid Night One), Gomez Bueno (Madrid Night Two), Mark5 (Barcelona), Munk One (Bologna Nights One & Two), and Bioworkz (Mannheim) will be available Thursday, March 1st at 1 PM, PST. And as a bonus for this leg, the limited edition, glow-in-the-dark poster designed by We Three Club for the Bologna Pop-Up Store will also be available!

"We have a limited number of each poster, so mark your calendars and be in the Met Store at 1 PM, PST on Thursday, March 1st to get yours while you can!

(Note: Posters are exclusive to Fifth Members. Limit one (1) of each product per customer.)

"WorldWired 2018 is in full swing! You can relive each show via CD or Digital Download by ordering our professionally mixed live audio at Metallica.com or LiveMetallica.com today."