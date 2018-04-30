METALLICA - Official Screen Printed Concert Posters From Leg 4 Of European WorldWired Tour On Sale May 3rd

They’re here! Visit the Met Store this Thursday, May 3rd at 1:00 PM PDT to get your hands on the official screen printed concert posters from every stop on the fourth leg of Metallica's European WorldWired Tour! This leg features artwork by: Brad Klausen (Herning), Brandon Heart (Hamburg), Jeremy Packer (Vienna), Justin Kamerer (Prague), Rhys Cooper (Budapest & Geneva), and Dayne Henry (Stuttgart Nights One & Two).



There will be a limited number of each poster, so mark your calendars and be in the Met Store at 1:00 PM PDT on Thursday, May 3rd to get yours while you can! Note that posters are exclusive to Fifth Members. Limit one (1) of each product per customer.

Metallica's next show is May 2nd in Oslo, Norway at the sold out Telenor Arena. To view the band's complete live itinerary, click here.

The clip below is multi-camera MetallicaTV footage of Metallica playing "The Wait" live in Munich, Germany on April 26th at the Olympiahalle.