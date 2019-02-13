METALLICA - Official WorldWired Leg 4 Concert Posters Available Thursday

Visit the Met Store this Thursday, February 14th at 1:00 pm PST to get your hands on the official screen-printed concert posters from every stop on the fourth leg of the North American WorldWired Arena Tour. This leg features artwork by BIOWORKZ (Tulsa), Mark Devito (Little Rock), Munk One (Birmingham), Squindo (Nashville), Ames Bros (Raleigh & Cleveland), and Brandon Heart (Cincinnati).

Metallica: "We have a limited number of each poster, so mark your calendars and be in the Met Store at 1:00 PM PST on Thursday, February 14th to get yours while you can!"

"Mark your calendars for the seventh annual Metallica Night!," states a message from Metallica. "On April 26, 2019 - just before we take off for our annual European summer vacation - we'll celebrate one of our favourite hometown traditions, Metallica Night at Oracle Park with the San Francisco Giants. Members of the band will be on hand to start things off with the National Anthem and first pitch, sticking around all night to cheer on the team against the New York Yankees. As is customary, we'll take part in some of the between-inning fun and games, as well as an exclusive pre-game VIP event (more on that below).

"Special Event Metallica ticket packages include a ticket to the game and a limited-edition Metallica/Giants reversible knit beanie. A portion of the proceeds from every Metallica Night Special Event ticket sold will benefit All Within My Hands.

"There will also be a pre-game VIP event in Triples Alley as we celebrate the release of our very own Blackened American Whiskey and, in partnership with Stone Brewing Co.’s Arrogant Consortia, Enter Night Pilsner. Lars, Robert, and key players from both companies will be on hand for a Q & A. And of course the Blackened and Enter Night will be flowing out in Triples! Once again, All Within My Hands will benefit from ticket sales to this exclusive event.

"Fifth Members will have a chance to purchase tickets in a special presale on Friday, February 8th at 12 PM, PST; log in to your Fifth Member account and visit the Club News section at that time for a link to purchase tickets to the game and the VIP event early. The presale ends on Friday, February 8th at 11:59 PM PST. Tickets will be available to the general public on Saturday, February 9th at 8 AM PST at sfgiants.com/specialevents

"Visit the Giants’ Special Events page for more information. We look forward to seeing you at the yard for another exciting season of Giants baseball!"