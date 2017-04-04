METALLICA On August Return To Outside Lands Festival - “How Could We Miss A Chance To Play Outdoors This Summer In Our Own Backyard?”

Metallica are among the confirmed artists for the 10th anniversary of the Outside Lands festival. The event is scheduled for August 11th - 13th at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California.

Says Metallica: “How could we miss a chance to play outdoors this summer in our own backyard? We’re honored to have been invited back to play one night during the 10th annual Outside Lands festival in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park the weekend of August 11th - 13th, 2017. This will be the second time we’ve hit the stage at the city’s iconic park festival and we’re excited to add this night to the North American tour run. Among the many stellar artists joining us this weekend will be The Who, Queens Of The Stone Age, Royal Blood and Gorillaz.

“Three day GA & VIP passes will be available this Thursday, April 6th at 10 AM, PDT here. For more info, check out SFOutsideLands.com.

“We’re back from an awesome weekend with our friends in South America at the Lollapalooza shows... next up WorldWired finally hits North America!”

Find Metallica’s complete live itinerary at this location.